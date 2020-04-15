117 new Covid-19 cases take Maharashtra tally to 2801

mumbai

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:52 IST

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more people have contracted the coronavirus disease bringing the state’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 2801, health officials said.

The worst-hit state in the country had reported 350 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday when it had 350 or more cases for the second consecutive day.

Out of the 117 new Covid-19 cases recorded since Tuesday night, 66 were from Mumbai and 44 from Pune. Mumbai has so far reported 1822 of the 2801 cases. Thane had three, Mira Bhayandar two and Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad one each, officials said.

The death toll remained at 178.

Click here for the complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

More than 600 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported from Mumbai in the last four days between April 11 and April 14. This means around 34% were reported only between Saturday and Tuesday.

At least 150 cases are being reported daily in Mumbai on average.

Maharashtra’s Medical Education and Drugs department has said 79% of the people who died of Covid-19 had co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, or blood pressure. The report was based on Tuesday morning’s data from the health department.

Click here for the latest updates from the coronavirus outbreak

According to the data, 120 of the 152 who died had co-morbidities, while 32 didn’t have such existing conditions.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had reported on Monday that 87% of Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai were due to co-morbidity and 7-8% had age-related risk factors.

According to data for Mumbai as on April 9, the maximum deaths were recorded in the 61-70 age group (22), followed by 51-60 age group (11), 71-80 age group (8), then 41-50 years (6).

According to experts, the main reasons for deaths in Covid-19 patients who don’t have co-morbidities are late diagnosis, low immunity and age-related issues linked to immunity. It also depends on the health of a person’s lungs, they added.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at an alarming rise but there is no need to panic.

“Maharashtra rate is high in the country, but it is also because of the highest number of tests we have been performing,” he said.

“I have spoken to the mother of a six-month-old kid who has recovered from the infection and an 83-year old woman who recovered from it. This means with courage and patience the war against the coronavirus could be conquered,” the Shiv Sena chief added.

The state government has sought permission from the Centre to start clinical trials of plasma therapy and BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine, given to newborns and children to prevent childhood tuberculosis, for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“I am sure the state will get breakthrough after getting permission for conducting the studies,” Thackeray had said in his address to the state on Facebook.