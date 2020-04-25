209 booked for violating lockdown norms, 131 held

mumbai

The Mumbai Police registered 122 first information reports (FIRs) against 209 people for lockdown violations, and arrested 131 on Friday. A maximum of 47 FIRs were registered from the central region and 39 from western, both of which are the worst affected areas by Covid-19 in the city. A maximum of 58 FIRs were lodged for gathering in public and 53 for not wearing a mask. Since the lockdown, 5,075 FIRs have been registered against 9,792 people and a total of 6,164 people have been arrested for lockdown violations.

Security beefed up in Baiganwadi

After a video, showing a group of people in a market area in Baiganwadi, Govandi, went viral on social media, the Mumbai Police have beefed up security and enhanced patrolling in the area and other slum pockets of Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd and Trombay.

Police recover gold ornaments

Police returned gold ornaments worth ~ 2 lakh to an Andheri resident who left them in an autorickshaw on April 20.

On April 20, Nitin Takle and his wife took an autorickshaw from their residence in Vile Parle but had to return due to nakabandi. They, however, left the bag containing the ornaments in the rickshaw. On April 22, they lodged a complaint and Andheri police traced the driver with help of CCTV footage.

Rickshaw driver hangs self

A 47-year-old driver hanged himself in his autorickshaw on Friday morning as he was ill and unemployed due to the lockdown. He was found inside his rickshaw outside IT park in Goregaon (East). The post mortem report ascertained suicide, said senior inspector Sripal Kamble, Dindoshi police station.

89 cops positive, seven recovered

As per state police, 89 police personnel (12 officers and 77 constables) have tested positive for Covid-19. Another seven personnel (three officers and four constables) have recovered.

290 cases of fake news

According to data from the state Cyber police, since the lockdown, 290 cases have been lodged for hate speech and fake news .

