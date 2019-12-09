14-year-old knocked down by BEST bus, dies

mumbai

Wadala police on Sunday arrested a BEST bus driver for rash and negligent driving after he knocked down a 14-year-old boy. The boy succumbed to his injuries at Sion hospital.

Raees Peer Mohammed Khan, 20, was riding the motorcycle and his brother Moin PeerMohammed Khan was riding pillion. “The BEST bus was moving on its route when Raees who was astride the bike lost his balance and fall on the footpath. The bus not only ran over the motorcycle but Moin was also crushed by the rear tyre. Both were shifted to Sion hospital, where the doctors declared Moin dead. Raees has suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the arrested driver Nilesh Yadav Bodge, 35, is an employee of BEST and is a resident of Kurla. The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the bus was plying from Antophill towards Barkat Ali Naka.

The Wadala police have registered a case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act, endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. “The accused was produced in court on Sunday and has been remanded judicial custody till December 21,” said a, senior police inspector.