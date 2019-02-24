18-year-old dead, seven injured in 3 accidents near Mumbai

An 18-year-old labourer died while his five friends suffered minor injuries after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit a tree.

The youth were going towards Haji Malang shrine in Ulhasnagar on Friday.

The youth hired a four-wheeler from Kalyan station. Haji Malang shrine is around 15 kilometres away from Kalyan railway station.

Manoj Gurunath Bhoir, 30, who was driving the four-wheeler, lost control of the car and hit a tree.

“During primary investigation, Bhoir told us that a dog was crossing the road. As he tried to save the dog, he lost control of the vehicle and instead of pressing the brake, he stepped on the accelerator,” said Sanket Dhige, police sub-inspector from Hill Line police station.

Passers-by rushed to the spot and informed the police. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

While Mohammed Shabaz Adalat Ali succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Bhoir is in the ICU.

Ali’s other friends – Altaf Mohammed Hanif, 19, Atik Ullah Mohammed Adrian, 23, Mohammed Zuber Barkat Ali, 15, Nasir Ali, 24 and Rizwan Shaikh, 24 – have been discharged after treatment.

“We have lodged a case against Bhoir and have informed Ali’s family members,” said Dhige. Police said all the six people work as labourers in Mumbai and had planned to visit Haji Malang shrine together.

Car topples, falls into ditch at Gaimukh

On Saturday, an unidentified driver of a four-wheeler is critically hurt after the car fell into a ditch and toppled at Kajupada near Gaimukh area on Ghodbunder Road.

“The driver is being treated in a hospital and is said to be critical. We will register a case against him once his statement is taken,” said an officer from Kashimira police station.

In another accident, an autorickshaw driver had a miraculous escape after a parked truck accidentally started and hit the rickshaw and a concrete mixer at Wagale Estate. The auto was crushed and the concrete mixer was damaged. A case has been lodged against the truck driver.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 01:04 IST