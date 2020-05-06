18K arrested for lockdown violations in Maharashtra: Home minister Deshmukh

mumbai

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:11 IST

Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said 95,678 lockdown-related offences were registered in the state and at least 18,722 people were arrested in these cases. The home minister also said that 184 incidents of attacks on police were registered and 663 people were arrested in the cases since the lockdown was imposed on March 22.

“Contribution of every citizen is expected in the fight against coronavirus. If there are a few relaxations given in the lockdown it does not mean the lockdown has ended. On the contrary, it is our responsibility to follow social distancing measures during this time. Therefore I appeal to all to follow rules,” Deshmukh said in a statement.

The minister reiterated that stricter action will be taken against those involved in attacks on policemen and health workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. The minister added that 42 police officers and 414 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment. Covid-19 has also claimed the lives of four police personnel, including three from Mumbai.

Fines worth over Rs 3.51 crore were imposed in various cases during this period, while the police received 84,945 calls on the helpline number during the lockdown, the minister added.

Deshmukh said that the police traced and isolated 642 persons, who were stamped for home quarantine. At present, 2,11,638 have been quarantined, he added. Besides that,1,279 have been booked for flouting lockdown norms by travelling in vehicles, and 53,071 vehicles were seized, he said.