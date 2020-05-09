1L cases of lockdown violations across Maharashtra so far, 19K arrested, ₹3.76 cr collected in fines

mumbai

Maharashtra Police has registered a total of 100,245 cases for lockdown violations, with a majority for gathering at one place. A total of 19,297 people were arrested since the state was put under lockdown in March, 54,611 vehicles have been seized, and ₹3.76 crore collected in fines for violating lockdown rules.

Across the state, 194 cases have been registered for assaulting policemen or obstructing duty, and 689 persons have been arrested. Assault on police personnel has led to 73 policemen and one home guard getting injured to date. Additionally, 32 health professionals have been attacked across Maharashtra.

Till Saturday, 714 Maharashtra Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19, of which 61 recovered, while 646 are still undergoing treatment, and seven succumbed to the virus.

Till Saturday evening, a total of 344 Mumbai Police personnel tested positive and four of them died from the virus.

As the figures of police personnel testing positive and others getting quarantined continue to increase, and aged policemen and women with health issues have been asked to stay home, the force will have to fill up this shortage sooner or later.

With this in mind, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the possibility of seeking help from Central forces to supplement the city’s already-stretched manpower. However, he categorically denied rumours of calling in the Indian Army.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that a final decision on calling in Central forces will be taken in two days.

When asked how much additional manpower is needed for the Mumbai Police force, Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “An actual figure cannot be given.” A DCP-level officer from Maharashtra Police said, “An additional force will be needed for Mumbai Police as well as Maharashtra Police. We will have to make a demand. A final decision on this will be taken on Monday.”

42 FIRs on Friday for lockdown violations

Mumbai Police registered 42 cases on Friday for lockdown violations. On average, 150 cases were registered in April, while this month the number has dropped to less than 50 cases. Twenty cases were for gathering in one place and 13 were for not wearing masks. Most of the cases are in central (20) and west (09) regions which are the worst-affected by Covid-19.

4th city cop dies of virus

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Vinoba Bhave (VB) Nagar police station succumbed to Covid-19 in Kurla on Friday. On May 5, the officer fell sick and showed symptoms of the disease, after which he was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. The BMC collected his samples on May 6 but by the time his results came back on Friday, he had died. Six more personnel at JJ Marg police station tested positive on Friday, taking the station’s count to 33.

110 migrants stopped from leaving city

During a nakabandi near IIT Powai on Saturday afternoon, Powai police stopped two trucks and found 40 migrants hidden inside the vehicles. “We have lodged FIRs against both the drivers for violating lockdown rules. The migrants told us they had paid ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 each for transportation out of the city,” said an officer.

The Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar on Saturday intercepted a truck carrying 70 migrant labourers who were destined for Uttar Pradesh. The investigation revealed that the truck driver charged ₹3,000 per head from the labourers.”The migrants had boarded from Kurla and were to go to Lucknow,” said Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station. The truck was stopped at a nakabandi on the eastern express highway. A check revealed that the labourers were cramped inside the truck, defying social distancing norms. Police have a registered a case in this regard against the truck driver under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) among others.

Covid patient kills himself at hospital

A 60- year-old Vikhroli resident, suffering from Covid-19, died by suicide at Seven Hills Hospital on Saturday. The incident came to light around noon when a doctor came to the ward and found him missing. Jagdish Shinde, senior inspector MIDC police station confirmed the incident.

Cops provide ration to senior citizens in need

A patrolling police team from Wadala TT police station went out of their way to help a disabled senior citizen and his wife, who were forced to sell potatoes in Sangam Nagar, a slum near Antop Hill, as they had no money to buy food. After listening to their problem, the team arranged a month’s ration for them and apprised them that selling vegetables is not allowed in the area, which is a red zone. When contacted the team members – API Anil Jadhav, PSI Kolge, and constable Babar said they were happy to help.

55-year-old arrested under POCSO for sexual harassment

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday by the RAK Marg police for sexually harassing three teens, including a minor from his building. One of the victims, a 21-year-old woman, in her statement to the police, alleged the incident took place between May 3 and May 7 when she and her two friends – a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, were playing on the fifth-floor staircase of the building. “The victim alleged that the accused was sitting on the sofa inside his house and flashed them his genitals and made obscene gestures. The accused also shown a pornographic video to them,” said a police officer.

