2 booked for uploading actor’s clip

mumbai

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:04 IST

A 24-year-old junior artiste has filed a complaint with Oshiwara police on Saturday against two people for uploading a video, which was shot for a web series, on a social media site without her consent. The woman told police that one of her friends had introduced her to the accused, director Mukesh Varma, and producer Ashok Singh, who were looking for an artiste for their web series.

According to her complaint, the duo had told her they were making a web series and asked her if she can act in “bold” scenes, which would be shot without revealing her face. They had also allegedly assured her that they would show her the scenes before releasing the series, and that the series would be telecast only in Singapore. The woman was assured of a payment of ₹10,000 per scene. The shoot started on August 10.

“In September, one of my friends told me someone has uploaded some bold videos of mine on social media. She had also shared the video with me,” said the woman. The complainant said when she requested the duo to delete the clips, they verbally abused her. She said the accused did not even pay her.

A police officer said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (defamation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.”