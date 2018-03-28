2 civic officials arrested for demanding₹9,000 bribe in Mumbai

pratik.Salunkhe@hindustantimes.com

Two officials from the licence department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a graft case on Monday night.

According to ACB, the names of the arrested persons are Niyaz Ahmed Kazi, 45, inspector, licence department of R (south) ward (Kandivali West) and Sandip Maruti More, 53, senior inspector, from the same department.

The arrests took place after a complainant approached the ACB, claiming that the two accused demanded a bribe of Rs9,000 from him for submitting a positive report regarding his establishment.

“The complainant supplies scientific equipment in the name of Universal Enterprises Company. The accused public servants visited the complainant’s office and threatened him that they will send a negative report about the security of the premises,” said an ACB officer.

ACB stated that the officials are responsible to check if such establishments have no objection certificate (NOCs) from all the concerned departments, such as the fire department. To send a positive report of the establishment, the accused demanded a bribe amounting to Rs9,000 from the complainant.

The complainant did not wish to give the gratification, and hence approached the ACB. After verification, a trap was laid, in which Kazi was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs5,000. ‘

“Both the accused were present. It was Kazi who accepted the bribe on behalf of both of them,” said the officer.

ACB stated that issuing licenses after accepting bribes may result in serious ramifications.

“If a license is granted to a shop which has ignored safety measures, any disaster such as fire can take place,” said the officer.