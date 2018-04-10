2 dead, 4 injured after container rams into bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Two persons died while four were injured after a fully-loaded container rammed into a stationary luxury bus near Charoti, Dahanu on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway around 7am on Tuesday.

According to API Jayprakash Gute of Kasa police station, the bus was coming from Amreli in Gujarat and was proceeding towards Khetwadi in Mumbai, when the front tyre of the bus developed a puncture near Charoti, and driver parked the bus on the side to replace the tyre. Suddenly, the container, driven by Ramesh Bariya, 45, rammed into the bus from the rear end.

“As a result, Bariya died and Madhuben Solanki, 65, a bus passenger who was sitting in the rear section of the bus died on the spot, while four other passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to the government hospital. One of the injured is being shifted to a Mumbai hospital,” said Gute.

“We are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Motor Vehicles Act. We are contacting the travel agency to get a list of the passengers onboard the bus so as to notify their relatives,” said Gute.

Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai were hit owing to the mishap, as the traffic police were clearing the debris from the accident.