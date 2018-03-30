2 die as bike skids, rams into divider on Lalbaug flyover in Mumbai

Two youngsters riding on a bike from Mumbra to Byculla died on Friday morning as their vehicle skidded and hit the divider on Lalbaug flyover.

According to the police, Yasin Raju Khan, 22, a resident of Agripada, and Vijay Savdekar, 20, a resident of Byculla, went to Mumbra for some work on Thursday. As they missed the last train, Khan, who worked as a mechanic, borrowed his friend’s motorcycle for the journey back home.

“A witness who saw the duo near Dadar said they were riding at high speed. The incident took place around 2:30am near Rani Baug. The bike skidded and went up to 30m before hitting the divider,” said a police officer.

“With the help of motorists passing by, we shifted them to JJ hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival,” said another officer.

Avinash Shingte, senior inspector, Byculla police station, said a case has been registered against Khan at Byculla police station under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.