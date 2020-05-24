2 whales wash ashore Dahanu coast in a day

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:25 IST

Carcasses of two whales were found on the coast of Dahanu within a span of less than 24 hours.

On Saturday evening, the decomposed carcass of a 45 feet long and 8 feet wide Baleen whale was found near Parnaka, in Dahanu and on Sunday morning a Pygmy sperm whale was found at Bharwad beach in Bordi, Dahanu taluka.

“It was a Baleen whale and we could not ascertain its weight as it was decomposed. Using an excavator, we dug a 6 feet deep pit near the coast and buried the carcass,” said Dhawal Kansara, member of the Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare Association(WCAWA), Dahanu. Whales are protected under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

On Sunday around 6am, a 6 feet long Pygmy sperm whale was also found at Bharwad beach.

“The locals informed us and we reached the spot. We also intimated the forest department, Dahanu, and with the help of locals, dug a pit and buried the carcass,” added Kansara.