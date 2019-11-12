e-paper
21-year-old TikTok user files complaint about cyber stalking

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:10 IST

Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old engineering student and TikTok user lodged a complaint with Trombay police, alleging she was being stalked by another TikTok user.

TikTok is a popular social media sharing and messaging platform on which users upload videos. According to the complainant, her alleged stalker wanted her to help him establish a romantic relationship with the complainant’s friend.

The complainant is a popular user on the social media platform, with over 21,900 followers.

“The whole fiasco started on May 8 when my TikTok account was bombarded with bulk messages from the harasser who had used my photograph as the display picture of his account. The harasser kept pestering me to convince my woman friend to go on a date,” the complainant told HT. According to the complainant, each time she blocked him, the alleged harasser would open a new account.

She says he has opened up to 38 accounts in this fashion. On occasion, he morphed videos she had uploaded on her account and uploaded them via the fake accounts.

Senior inspector of Trombay police station Siddheshwar Gove said the police were looking into her complaint.

.

