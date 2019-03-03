21-yr-old Mumbai woman crushed under tanker after biker rams into her scooter

A 21-year-old college student was crushed by a tanker after a 20-year-old switched lanes and crashed his motorcycle into the victim’s scooter, causing her to fall onto the road and her head coming under the wheels of the vehicle behind her, in Andheri on Sunday, police said.

According to the MIDC police, the 20-year-old was speeding, did not have a helmet nor a driving licence, while the woman, Ayesha Sarah, saw her helmet come off her head when she hit the ground after the head-on collision with the biker. The incident took place at 1.20 pm on Makwana Road near Marol Bhavan. Police said pedestrians and other personnel chased and caught the biker, Raju Mandal, and the tanker driver, Mahendra Yadav, 27, who were trying to escape.

Sarah was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead before arrival. She had sustained severe head injuries, police said.

“She was riding in her lane and was following all rules. Mandal was speeding,” said a police officer.. According to the police, Yadav did not keep a safe distance behind the scooter.

Police arrested Mandal and Yadav under sections 304 A, 184 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were also booked under section 134 A of the Motor vehicle act. Police said they arrested Yadav as he should have maintained a safe distance from the two-wheeler.

