22-year-old man stalks, beats up ex-girlfriend in public, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stalked his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend and beat her up when she refused to come with him. The accused was subsequently produced in court and granted bail.

One of the bail conditions is that he will not contact the victim, said an officer from the Andheri police station. The complainant, who had ended the relationship last year, said he stalked her and threatened her over the phone even after the broke up.

She had eventually blocked his number, she told the police.

On Thursday, the accused followed her with his bike near her residence in Andheri (East). When she refused to go with him, he beat her up till she cried for help. After the incident, she went home and told her family members what happened. A complaint was filed and police registered a case under section 354 (stalking) and 354 D (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two had met in 2014 through a mutual friend. According to the complainant, they broke up as the accused often restricted her from meeting other men.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 12:04 IST