Home / Mumbai News / 24-year-old arrested for punching, biting police constable, inspector in Dongri

24-year-old arrested for punching, biting police constable, inspector in Dongri

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:23 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old man has been arrested by Dongri police for allegedly assaulting and biting two police personnel who were on night patrol on Friday.

The arrested accused, Dawood Goyal, a resident of Dongri, was arrested on the spot. A case has been filed against him under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty); 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty); 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means); 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident occurred on December 27, around 2.30am. While on patrol, police constable Indrajeet Angule, 33, spotted two people fighting at Zakaria Masjid Street.

Angule, who was on his motorcycle, stopped the vehicle and intervened. Goyal, one of the people in the fight, hit Angule when he tried to pacify him.

“Goyal shoved Angule due to which the latter fell on the road. Goyal pinned and sat on his chest and continued to hit him,” said an officer from Dongri police station. The accused then bit Angule on the chest.

A passerby, Mohammad Ali Abdul Karim Merchant, 24, spotted the assault and came to Angule’s aide. Goyal then bit Merchant’s right hand.

When another patrolling assistant police inspector tried to tackle Goyal, he hit him on his nose.

Police later overpowered the accused and arrested him.

In a similar case, constable Suresh Patil of Sakinaka police station was beaten with an iron rod on December 27, when he tried to intervene in a fight while on patrol. Sakinaka police have registered an FIR against four people.

