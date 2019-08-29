25 English medium primary schools to be set up for tribals

mumbai

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up 25 new English medium residential schools, or ashramshalas, for tribal students at the primary education level from the upcoming academic year. It also gave its nod for 52 existing ashramshalas to switch to English and semi-English mediums of instruction. While in English medium schools, the language will be introduced as a medium of instruction from Class 1, in semi-English schools, Science and Math will be taught in English from Class 6.

The proposal had been mooted by the tribal department, in response to demand from parents of tribal students. The move will allow them to cope with English in college and compete for professional and technical courses, the parents had said.

The department currently runs 502 Marathi medium residential schools, with more than 2 lakh tribal students, at the primary and secondary levels of education. “We have 25 secondary English medium ashramshalas (from Class 6 to 12) under the Centre’s Eklavya Model Residency School scheme. Students who are admitted in these schools find it difficult to cope after completing their primary education in Marathi,” said Ashok Uike, tribal development minister.

The department is also seeking the help of social organisations working in the education sector and colleges offering Bachelor and Diploma in Education (BEd and DEd) from outside the state, to appoint competent teachers in these schools. “We are also engaging institutions like the British Council to train our existing teachers. The move will help tribal students compete in various competitive exams and access professional education streams such as medical and engineering,” said Manisha Verma, principal secretary, tribal development department.

Vasant Purke, former education minister and a tribal leader from Congress, said “I welcome the decision as it is the need of the hour. My only question is how is the government planning to ensure competent teachers for the English medium schools. BJP-led government’s priority has never been school education and it has not been able to ensure adequate outlay for the department. The infrastructure and educational environment in the schools are in a poor condition.”

Over the last few years, the state has already admitted more than 45,000 students in 179 private residential schools, in an attempt to incorporate them with the mainstream population.

