Mumbai News / 25-year-old breaks into Bollywood director's house, arrested

25-year-old breaks into Bollywood director’s house, arrested

mumbai Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:43 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Arrested accused Prem Lognathan Devendra.
Arrested accused Prem Lognathan Devendra. (HT Photo)
         

A 25-year-old man who broke into the house of Bollywood director Soham Shah and stole two mobile phones and cash on May 26 was arrested from Vile Parle on Saturday.

The accused identified as Prem Lognathan Devendra was identified on the basis of a tattoo on his left hand that a CCTV had captured while he and his accomplice, 24-year-old Arjun Sureshbabu Devendra, were entering the building in the wee hours when everyone including the security guards of the building were sleeping.

Complainant Soham Shah, who directed movies like Kaal and Luck, said, “CCTV images show that the accused climbed the scaffolding arranged around the building to colour the walls and entered the fourth-floor bedroom of my flat. I was sleeping in the next bedroom. They picked up two cellphones and some cash kept in the drawer.”

Pandharinath Wavhal, senior police inspector at Juhu police station, said, “After scanning the CCTV footages of the building, we noticed two burglars entering and exiting from Shah’s building. They were wearing masks on their face but one of the accused had a tattoo inscribed on his left hand with a name “Malika”. On the basis of this clue, API Ganesh Todkar, PSI Ajay Bhosle and their team searched the accused and found him from Indira Nagar in Vile Parle.”

“We are looking for Arjun Sureshbabu Devendra,” said Wavhal.

Wavhal said there were five previous cases of chain snatching, robbery, housebreaking and theft registered against Prem while Arjun had four cases against him.

