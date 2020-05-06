e-paper
26 personnel from 1 police station test coronavirus positive

These police personnel, 12 of them officers, are attached to the J J Marg Police Station in South Mumbai, and currently undergoing treatment, an official said.

mumbai Updated: May 06, 2020 23:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A medical screening organized for the residents of Dharavi, during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
A medical screening organized for the residents of Dharavi, during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

At least 26 personnel of a police station here, including 12 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

These police personnel, 12 of them officers, are attached to the J J Marg Police Station in South Mumbai, and currently undergoing treatment, he said.

A process is on to quarantine other police personnel who had come in contact with their infected colleagues, the official said.

With so many cases, the J J Marg Police Station may be the most coronavirus-affected police station in the metropolis, he said.

So far, 233 police personnel, including officers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, the official said.

Three police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

