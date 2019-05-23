26-year-old chawl owner’s body found in Santacruz

The Santacruz police on Wednesday found the bludgeoned body of a 26-year-old man in a sack, in front of a college between Juhu and Santacruz (West).

According to the police, the deceased Nikhil Trilotkar, a resident of Santacruz (West), owned multiple rooms in a chawl, which he had rented out to people.

“Around 9am, we received a call that passers-by had spotted a body opposite a college, which was lying next to a boundary wall of a drain. Prima facie it looks like Trilotkar was hit with a blunt object on his head and a deep mark on his neck suggests he was strangulated,” said a police officer from Santacruz police station, on condition of anonymity.

Police added that it appeared the murderer tried to dispose of the body by throwing it in the drain, but failed owing to the height of the boundary wall.

During investigation, police found that Trilotkar has a case of assault registered against him at Santacruz police station

“We are interrogating the locals to find out if he had any personal rivalry in recent times, and are also checking CCTV footage of nearby areas to nab the accused,” police said.

First Published: May 23, 2019 02:26 IST