26-year-old Mumbai resident dupes five people of ₹28 lakh to splurge on girlfriend

Twenty-six-year-old Suraj Ramesh Kalav, alias Latikesh, was arrested by the Shivaji Park police on Saturday for duping five people of Rs28 lakh, to splurge on his girlfriend. The accused had taken money from the five people, on the pretext of employing them with the civic body.

“The accused has told investigators that he is an alcoholic and frequently makes visits to bars. He is in contact with many girls who work in these bars, and one of them is his girlfriend. He splurged most of his ill-gotten money on her,” said a police source.

Latikesh has been arrested on the complaint of Sachin Ghadve and his four friends, all residents of Diva in Thane. The men got acquainted with Latikesh in 2016.

“A Currey Road resident, Latikesh, had promised jobs to the complainant and his friends in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and demanded money on the pretext of bribing the officers in BMC to get the respective jobs,” said an official of the Shivaji Park police station. “Ghadve and his friends fell to Latikesh’s lies and between October 2016 and January 2017, they paid him a huge sum of Rs28.12 lakh on different occasions, in the form of cash and cheques,” said the official.

After receiving the money, Latikesh began to ignore the phone calls from Ghadve and his friends.

On realising that they had been cheated, the five men approached the police last month. After a month-long hunt, the police succeeded in arresting Latikesh.

During investigations, the police have found that Latikesh is a repeat offender, having cheated people on many occasions previously. Latikesh has been earlier arrested by the Dadar and Kalachowky police for cheating cases. Many more of his victims are turning up before police with his arrest, and fresh cases are likely to be registered against Latikesh soon as the investigation proceeds further, sources said.

Latikesh is booked under IPC sections for criminal breach of trust and cheating, and is in police custody till April 27.