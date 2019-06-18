27 lakh new vehicles hit roads of Maharashtra in a year

With the addition of 27 lakh new vehicles, the vehicle population in Maharashtra touched 3.49 crore in 2018, according to the economic survey. The number of vehicles in the city is now 35.75 lakh, from the 32.53 lakh in 2017. Of the 35.75 lakh vehicles in the city, 20.89 lakh are twowheelers and 11.87 lakh fourwheelers.

The number of vehicles in Maharashtra was 3.21 crore in 2017. Among the 3.49 crore total vehicles across the state, 2.55 crore are two-wheelers, and 52.27 lakh four-wheelers. Also, of the 3.49 crore vehicles across Maharashtra, 1.39 lakh new vehicles registered run on LPG or CNG, and 1,418 new vehicles on electricity.

In 2018, Maharashtra saw 35,955 accidents, of which 3,139 were recorded in Mumbai. The accidents killed 13,084 people in the state and 410 deaths in Mumbai. The accidents injured 31,216 people in the state and 3,326 in Mumbai. In 2017, the state saw 35,853 accidents, of which 3,160 were recorded in Mumbai. The accidents killed 1,32,264 people across Maharashtra, of which 490 were killed in Mumbai.

