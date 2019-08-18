29-yr-old held for flashing SoBo housewife during video call

mumbai

Cuffe Parade police arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday for allegedly harassing a 30-year-old woman by making video calls to her during which he flashed her.

The police said that they are checking if the accused has similarly harassed other women too.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ravikant Ramdas Tiwari, a resident of Vile Parle (East). According to police sources, the complainant woman is a housewife and lives with her husband and child in Cuffe Parade’s Geeta Nagar.

In November last year, the woman received several missed voice and video calls on her mobile phone.

“On November 8, the woman received one such video call that she answered. During the call, the person directed the phone camera to his private parts. The woman immediately showed the phone to her husband, who took screenshots of the video call. The couple then approach the police and a complaint was registered,” said an officer from Cuffe Parade police station.

The police obtained the details of the phone number and after eight months, managed to trace the caller to Vile Parle. On Friday, Tiwari was arrested and his cell phone seized.

A police source said that during questioning, the accused told investigators that the woman’s number listed online as a call girl service. Tiwari has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

