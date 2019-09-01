3 men arrested over 3 cases of molestation

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:57 IST

Three men were arrested over three different instances of molestation and sexual harassment of women in the city recently.

In the first case, Chembur police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman while she was boarding a BEST bus on Saturday. Azharuddin Shams Alam Khan allegedly molested the woman, who is in her twenties, when she was about to board a bus from Umarshi Bapa Chowk bus stop.

In the second instance, a 20-year-old man from Chembur was arrested by the RCF police for stalking a 20-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her. When the woman’s father confronted the accused about the stalking, the accused abused and assaulted him too.

In the third case, Nirmal Nagar police arrested a 19-year-old man for sexually harassing and stalking a 20-year-old woman from his housing society in Bandra (East) who was his childhood friend.

