3 running sex racket in Andheri arrested

The Mumbai crime branch unit 10 on Saturday arrested three people for allegedly running a sex racket at a hotel at JB Nagar, Andheri (East). Two women, aged 21 and 24 years, were rescued.

The main accused, Karan Naman Yadav alias Gulli alias Bhola, 34, had rented the 20-room hotel and paid a monthly rent of ₹5 lakh, said police. The other two accused have been identified as Yadav’s driver, Santosh Yadav, 38, and his assistant, Ashok Yadav, 34. Two more are wanted in the case.

“Acting on a tip off, we sent a decoy customer to the hotel. When the women arrived, we raided the area and arrested the accused,” said deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan.

“While dealing with the decoy customer, the accused had demanded ₹10,000 per woman and then brought this down to ₹8,000,” police inspector Sunil Mane. The accused were arrested charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till October 4.

Cops raid Malwani lodge, arrest one

The city’s social service branch (SSB) on Saturday raided a lodge in Malwani, Malad (West), and rescued three girls who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. The police arrested a 42-year-old, Nijamuddin Khan, who allegedly ran the sex racket. An autorickshaw, which was used for the criminal activity, has been seized.

