30-year-old man, who stalked woman for 5 years, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:11 IST

A 30-year-old man, who for the past five years had been stalking a 29-year-old woman, was arrested on Thursday after he molested the woman in a busy market area in Kandivli (West) on Wednesday night. The accused also assaulted the woman’s husband, who was present during the incident.

The complainant, who works for a global tech company, told Charkop police that the accused, Rohit Pawar, lived in her locality.

She further stated that in 2014, Pawar had tried to woo and marry her, but even after the complainant ignored his advances, Pawar continued to stalk her.

In March 2018, the complainant had filed a non-cognisable case against Pawar after he followed her to the lift in her building to ensure she accepts a gift. The act was caught by a CCTV camera and the footage was shared with the police at the time.

The complainant, who got married earlier this year, was returning home with her husband on Wednesday night around 10pm when Pawar blocked her way and then hugged and groped her. When her husband intervened, Pawar assaulted him.

The couple then lodged a complaint with Charkop police station on Thursday.

“He said, ‘You will only be mine and I will not allow you to be with anyone else’. He also threatened to harm my husband in future,” the woman told the police in her statement.

Pawar has been booked under Sections 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, act or gesture insulting woman’s modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).