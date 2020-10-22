30-year-old Mumbai resident, his aide held for plotting own abduction for ₹1 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:58 IST

Oshiwara police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old Andheri resident who plotted his own abduction to extort ₹1 lakh from his brother-in-law along with his aide.

The arrested accused Jitendrakumar Yadav, with the help of his friend Indrakumar Yadav, shot a video wherein he was seen tied to a chair and sent the video to his wife, who was in Uttar Pradesh, and his brother-in-law Sushilkumar Yadav, said police officers. The accused then sent a message and called Sushilkumar asking him to deposit ₹1 lakh in Yadav’s bank account.

Upon getting the messages, Sushikumar approached Oshiwara police on Wednesday, following which a case of kidnapping was registered. A team led by sub-inspector Tushar Sawant started searching for Yadav.

On Thursday morning, police found Yadav sitting in his car parked near Taraporewala Garden in Oshiwara.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector from Oshiwara police station, said, “We brought him to police station and questioned him about his kidnapping after which he confessed to the crime. We found the mobile phone, with the video, from his possession.”

“We also found the chats where he had sought a ransom from Sushilkumar, his wife and other family members. During interrogation, he said he had borrowed money from someone but was unable to replay; this led him to plot his own abduction. He further said he took his friend Indrakumar’s help to record the video at his (Indrakumar’s) home. We have arrested Indrakumar too,” Bangar said.

Apart from section 364A (Kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code, Oshiwara police also added sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) against the accused.