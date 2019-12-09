e-paper
300 MU students join Marve clean-up

mumbai Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:45 IST
Students from several University of Mumbai affiliated colleges got together on Navy Day to pay their respects to the people in uniform as well as spread awareness about cleanliness.

“The idea was to salute our naval officers and at the same time encourage people to participate in a cleanliness drive. Around 300 students from over 25 colleges got together on Saturday and dedicated their time and effort to this cause,” said Vijendra Shekhawat, National Service Scheme (NSS) head for RD National College, Bandra.

On December 7, NSS volunteers from several colleges assembled at the INS Hamla gate in Malad. They formed in teams to clean up the Marve beach. They also cleaned the road adjacent to the beach all the way to Madh.

“Several naval officers and personnel working at INS Hamla appreciated our work and encouraged us to conduct more such cleanliness drives across the city,” said a student. Senior NSS volunteers also ensured that the waste was segregated and dumped at a designated bin. “Our volunteers encouraged the local communities to participate in the drive as well,” added Shekhawat.

