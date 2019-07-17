31-year-old held for flashing woman in Mumbai’s Malad

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly flashing a 19-year-old woman in Malad. The arrested accused, Mehraj alias Miraj Khan, along with his friend, identified as Salim Tempo, had passed objectionable comments at the woman and slapped her. The police are now on the lookout for Salim.

According to the FIR filed by Malwani police, the incident took place when the woman was walking home from work on Marve road around 7.30pm. The duo laughed at her and made lewd comments. When she confronted them, the duo slapped her and then Khan flashed her.

Terrified, the woman ran from the spot and later approached the police. “We then registered an FIR and sent a police team to the spot immediately. We nabbed Khan but Salim managed to escape,” said a police officer.

Khan works as a labourer and is a resident of gate no 7 in Malwani. He has been booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (assault), 509 (word, act or gesture done with intent to insult woman’s modesty) and 34 (act done with common intention) of the IPC.

Senior police inspector of Malwani police station, Deepak Phatangare said they are now trying to trace Salim.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 07:37 IST