32-year-old strangles 22-year-old wife at MIDC for constantly watching online videos

A 32-year-old man strangled his 22-year-old wife with a plastic rope on Wednesday as he was irritated with her for constantly watching online videos.

According to the MIDC police, the accused, Chetan Chowgule, surrendered himself after realising what he had done and was arrested under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said Chowgule and his wife, Aarti, used to fight frequently. On Tuesday night, the couple and their two-year-old son were at Chowgule’s father’s home in MIDC, where they would often stay over.

“Before sleeping, the couple had an argument as Aarti asked Chowgule for ₹1,000 and because she was continuously watching online videos,” said an officer. Chowgule, who was unemployed, told her he could not afford to give her the money, which led to a fight.

“On Wednesday morning, when Chowgule woke up around 4am, he saw Aarti was still watching videos online. An argument broke out again, and in a fit of rage, he took a plastic rope and strangled his wife,” said Nitin Alaknure, senior inspector, MIDC police station.

Their son was sleeping next to Aarti. After some time, when Chowgule realised she was not moving, he tried sprinkling water on her face to wake her up. When she did not respond, he went to the police station at 4.30am and surrendered himself.

The police said Chowgule’s father, a helper in an MIDC hospital, was sleeping outside when the incident occurred. The accused’s mother had gone to her maternal home following a fight with Aarti around eight days ago.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 00:05 IST