32-year-old trespasses at railway crossing, run over in Thane district

A 32-year-old biker died after being run over by a train at a level crossing in Khadavli, near Titwala, on Thursday, after he trespassed at the crossing though the gate was shut.

According to the government railway police (GRP), the man was crossing the track although the gate was shut.

The victim was identified as Senwar Ganesh Rawate, 32. The police said he was from Belpada, Nadgaon, near Khadavli. The incident took place around 1.20pm, they said.

“Rawate was accompanied by his family members, including his wife and brother, who were following him in an auto. When they came to the level crossing between Khadavli and Titwala stations of Central line, Rawate tried to cross the tracks,” said an GRP official from Kalyan.

