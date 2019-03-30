33-year-old held for stealing car from Powai society

The Powai police have arrested a 33-year-old man, who used to wash cars in a society, for stealing a car worth Rs 35 lakh belonging to a businessman.

Shivaji Jore went to the flat of Pravin Bhatia, 35, on March 23 and asked for his car keys to wash it.

He then got into the car and drove away, a police officer said. Jore’s accomplice Pradeep Gawade was also arrested.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:08 IST