338 pumps along Metro-3 route to prevent flooding in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has begun preparations to ensure a hassle-free monsoon for citizens. It recently installed 338 dewatering pumps across 27 spots where work on the underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) corridor is underway.

Additionally, it has deployed 308 people at various spots to man the situation.

Last week, MMRCL and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertook a joint inspection of five stations along the line. “Work on all storm water drains and sewer lines that were to be diverted or relocated is complete. We have set up a disaster management unit,” said SK Gupta, director (projects), MMRCL.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward (which includes Fort and CSMT area), said, “We have asked MMRCL to increase the capacity of sedimentation tanks and augment the storm water drains. We also undertook pest control in certain areas.”

Citizens had raised concerns that work on the corridor – which is being undertaken in seven packages, from south Mumbai to Seepz in the western suburbs – may lead to water logging during monsoon.

In 2018, BMC had identified 17 spots where work on the underground Metro line had disturbed sewage and storm water drains leading to flooding during heavy rain.

Of the de-watering pumps recently installed, 192 are in south Mumbai. Of these, 20 pumps are installed near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is constructing five of the six lines, has also deployed a team of 75 engineers, 150 labourers and 30 de-watering pumps at various spots along the corridors.

Vivek Pai, transport planner, Mumbai Mobility Forum, said that though authorities have taken precautions, there is still a lot of work to be completed. “Some areas in Andheri that have been dug up are threatening people’s lives. Authorities also need to take adequate precaution for the workers on site, especially those working under ground during heavy rain.”

