33K 3-ply masks worth ₹8L seized from SoBo, 1 held

33K 3-ply masks worth ₹8L seized from SoBo, 1 held

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:42 IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch unit 2 seized 33,000 3-ply masks worth ₹8.25 lakh from Agripada on Thursday and arrested a shop keeper, Abdulsamad Subroti Ansari, 42, for allegedly illegally storing the masks at his home in Bharucha compound and selling them in black market. “We got tip-off, following which a constable visited Ansari’s home as a customer to buy a mask. Ansari took ₹25 from the constable for one mask, despite the government putting a price cap of ₹10 on the sale of 3-ply masks,” said police inspector Sanjay Nikumbhe of crime branch unit 2. The police then raided Ansari’s house and handed him over to Agripada police for further probe, said Nikumbhe.

