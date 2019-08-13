4 kidnap, kill gang member from Byculla over a suspected affair

mumbai

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:48 IST

The Byculla police on Wednesday arrested Sushant Salunke, alias Kala Khatta, and three others for kidnapping and murdering a 29-year-old over suspicion of having an affair with Salunke’s wife. Salunke runs the Kala Khatta gang, and the victim Ganesh Chandrakant Pol, was part of his gang. Police said Salunke had attacked Pol in the past too.

Abhinash Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, confirmed that a case of kidnapping and murder was registered at Byculla police station. “All four accused have been arrested and investigation is underway,” he said.

According to the police, on Monday night, one of Pol’s relatives filed a case of kidnapping at Byculla police station. On the same night, Saluke and his gang members allegedly murdered Pol and dumped his body near Godrej junction in Sewri.

Early on Tuesday morning, when the Wadala police found the body, they established Pol’s identity with the help of his Aadhaar card and registered an accidental death report. After alerting the control room, they were informed that a case of kidnapping had been registered at Byculla police station. They were asked to check if it was the same person and after inquiry, the Byculla police station registered a case of murder.

“We started investigating the case and arrested Salunke and three of his friends. They kidnapped Pol on Monday from Godhapdeo in Byculla and later killed him,” said an officer from Byculla police station, on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, on May 12, 2016, Salunke and his friends had fired at Pol, while he was drinking at a bar in Sewri. However, Pol had escaped with a bullet injury to his arm.

In the same year, Salunke also tried to abduct Pol’s wife and daughter from Dombivli. Soon after the attack, Mumbai crime branch had arrested Salunke and his gang members, police said.

“Salunke was released from jail a month ago. He also assaulted a man in Bhoiwada two days ago,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:48 IST