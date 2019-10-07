e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

40 lakh bogus voters in Maha, alleges Ambedkar

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

At least 40 lakh bogus voters have been enrolled for the Assembly elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar alleged on Sunday.

“We scanned the list of voters published by the election commission and found lot of errors. On the election commission’s website, we found many voters without the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number or with the same EPIC numbers. It shows that these bogus voters would be used to vote for the ruling party in multiple constituencies,” he alleged.

Ambedkar demanded deferring of the Assembly polls on the grounds that if the rolls was not corrected, the results would be manipulated in favour of the ruling alliance.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from any manipulation. “The Election Commission is an independent body and prepares its voting list. We have no role to play in the entire process,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

The Election Commission has denied receiving any such complaints and hence offered no reaction.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:21 IST

top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 01:00 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News