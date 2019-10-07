40 lakh bogus voters in Maha, alleges Ambedkar

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:21 IST

At least 40 lakh bogus voters have been enrolled for the Assembly elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar alleged on Sunday.

“We scanned the list of voters published by the election commission and found lot of errors. On the election commission’s website, we found many voters without the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number or with the same EPIC numbers. It shows that these bogus voters would be used to vote for the ruling party in multiple constituencies,” he alleged.

Ambedkar demanded deferring of the Assembly polls on the grounds that if the rolls was not corrected, the results would be manipulated in favour of the ruling alliance.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from any manipulation. “The Election Commission is an independent body and prepares its voting list. We have no role to play in the entire process,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

The Election Commission has denied receiving any such complaints and hence offered no reaction.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:21 IST