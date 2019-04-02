42-year-old Mumbai man, who stalked a woman and challenged cops, arrested

Bandra police have arrested a 42-year-old man who stalked and threatened a 28-year-old woman. According to police sources, the accused, Javed Shaikh, a watchman, kept calling the woman from different numbers and said objectionable things to her.

She approached the police on March 8 and filed a complaint against the accused. The police found that Shaikh had a case registered against him at Khar police station as well.

Once the investigation into Shaikh started, one of the officers received a call from the accused asking why they were looking for him.

He then challenged the police to catch him. “Whenever he would call, he would change his location after the call as he knew that he would be tracked,” said a police officer.

The accused allegedly used different SIM cards to call. Police would receive tip-offs regarding the accused’s whereabouts but would not reach in time to catch him.

On Sunday night, police received a new tip-off about the whereabouts of Shaikh and a team finally arrested him in Mumbra.

On further investigation, they found out that the accused got the number of the victim from an online contact database site. “The accused had started playing a game with the police in which he thought he would never get caught. However, a search operation which lasted for three weeks led to his arrest,” said a police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said that although he is not highly-educated, Shaikh has knowledge regarding online applications.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 12:35 IST