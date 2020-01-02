e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / 42-year-old robs, assaults women on train, held

42-year-old robs, assaults women on train, held

mumbai Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:13 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The crime branch unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for robbing women commuters on long-distance trains.

GRP officers said Aslam Mohammad Umar alias Nasir alias Raja was caught at Borivli railway station while he was about to rob another woman commuter.

Umar had on November 15, 2019, assaulted and robbed a woman commuter. He was also wanted for robbing 31-year-old Nagma Ansari, whom he pushed from a running train between Dadar and Mahalaxmi on December 13, 2019.

According to GRP officers, after the two incidents, a team was formed to nab the accused. On Monday morning, when a long-distance train arrived at Borivli station, the team found a woman alone in a compartment, which Umar later boarded. The team then arrested Umar before he could rob the passenger.

GRP officers said Umar is a history-sheeter.

Police also suspect his involvement in the murder of one Dariyabai Shankarlalji Lachheta, who was found murdered in the ladies compartment of Bhuj Express on December 7, 2018.

top news
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
In big outreach, PM Modi phones 5 neighbours on New Year’s; skips Pakistan
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
‘May create unnecessary tension’: BJP ally PMK doesn’t want NRC in Tamil Nadu
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
India leaves China way behind in births on Jan 1: Unicef estimate
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
‘Italy will not accept Hindus and Sikhs’: Minister attacks opponents of CAA
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
Hardik Pandya announces engagement to Natasa Stankovic - See pics
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s new peaked cap makes him ‘feel lighter’. He explains why
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
‘Onus on 3 services...’: Indian Air Force chief on creation of CDS post
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News