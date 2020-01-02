42-year-old robs, assaults women on train, held

mumbai

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:13 IST

The crime branch unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for robbing women commuters on long-distance trains.

GRP officers said Aslam Mohammad Umar alias Nasir alias Raja was caught at Borivli railway station while he was about to rob another woman commuter.

Umar had on November 15, 2019, assaulted and robbed a woman commuter. He was also wanted for robbing 31-year-old Nagma Ansari, whom he pushed from a running train between Dadar and Mahalaxmi on December 13, 2019.

According to GRP officers, after the two incidents, a team was formed to nab the accused. On Monday morning, when a long-distance train arrived at Borivli station, the team found a woman alone in a compartment, which Umar later boarded. The team then arrested Umar before he could rob the passenger.

GRP officers said Umar is a history-sheeter.

Police also suspect his involvement in the murder of one Dariyabai Shankarlalji Lachheta, who was found murdered in the ladies compartment of Bhuj Express on December 7, 2018.