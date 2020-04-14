47-year-old man dies after BEST bus rams into two-wheeler

mumbai

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:29 IST

A 47-year-old man died after a BEST bus rammed into his two-wheeler, topping him and his friend who was riding pillion, in Vikhroli on Monday morning. The bus driver has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Shivram Bambale and the pillion rider as Shailesh Waghela, 42. Waghela escaped unhurt while Bambale succumbed to injuries.

The bus, plying on route number C-60, was being driven by Dadasaheb Narayan Bhandare,49, when he rammed into the two-wheeler near Tagore Nagar junction on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Vikhroli (East). “The front portion of the bus dashed the two-wheeler due to which Bambale fell on his left and sustained injuries on his head, leg and ear,” said a police officer. The bus was proceeding from Borivli station (East) towards Deonar depot.

Bambale was taken to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Tagore Nagar where he was declared dead. The BEST bus driver was arrested in Bhandare. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.