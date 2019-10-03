e-paper
48-yr-old dies as brother smashes tile on her head

mumbai Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:24 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
The Vakola police arrested a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly killing his 48-year-old sister by smashing a concrete tile on her head, in Santacruz (East) on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused Jahangir Shaikh and his sister Shakila Shaikh lived at Gaavdevi in Santacruz.

“Shaikh is married with children but his sister Shakila was unmarried. They were fighting over the property rights of their ancestral house,” said Kailash Avhad, senior inspector of Vakola police station.

Around 11am on Wednesday, the two were arguing when Shaikh picked up a concrete tile and smashed it on Shakila’s head. She was rushed to VN Desai Hospital by passersby but succumbed to her injuries.

Police arrested Shaikh and booked him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He will be produced before a court on Thursday.

