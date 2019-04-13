5 get life imprisonment for kidnapping 19-year-old man in 2014

The sessions court on Friday sentenced five men to life imprisonment for kidnapping a 19-year-old man in 2014.

The five accused, Irfan Qureshi, Ilyas Khan, Wahid Jogi, Azad Mevu alias Khan and Kasam Mevu alias Khan, hail from Faridabad in Haryana. Using fictitious names, the accused had lured the complainant, Pankaj Gupta, a Vasai resident, to join their gold business in Mumbai. They had asked him to meet them in Mathura, where Gupta went in July 2014. A month later, they asked him to meet them again. As Gupta could not go, he sent his younger brother, Pravin, to Faridabad to meet them. The prosecution said when Pravin reached Faridabad on August 5, 2014, the accused kidnapped him and called Gupta for a ransom of ₹5 lakh. Gupta then registered a case with Shahu Nagar police who traced the accused to Kama village, in Rajasthan, while they were accepting the ransom, in August 2014.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 03:20 IST