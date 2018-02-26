5 issues that Fadnavis-led Maharashtra govt will have to deal with this budget session

As the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government heads into the five-week-long budget session of the state legislature, a look at five big issues that it will have to tackle in the days ahead :

The farm loan waiver

The Opposition is likely to take the government’s case over the implementation of its loan waiver scheme, pointing out the issue of technical glitches and the slow, delayed handout of the waiver. The Opposition will not let go of the fact that the waiver has not reached enough beneficiaries , and also that several eligible candidates have been left out of its ambit.

Farmers’ suicides and agrarian crisis

The increasing discontent among farmers because to crises such as massive pest attacks on cotton, unseasonal rain, hailstorms and the falling price of agricultural produce give the Opposition sufficient ammunition to paint the ruling government as anti-farmer. The Congress and the NCP are likely the point out that the number of farmer suicides during the past three years of the BJP regime is far more than the earlier three years when they were in power. The recent suicide of a farmer, Dharma Patil, just outside the state secretariat gives the Opposition a ready bat to strike the government.

Kamala Mills fire

The Opposition will take up the issue of the Kamala Mills fire in Mumbai, which claimed 19 lives in December 2017, to highlight the irregularities in sanctioning approvals for eateries and bars across the city. The incident can be used to expose the Mumbai civic body’s poor monitoring mechanism, and the overall chaos in urban planning in the cities.

Magnetic Maharashtra and Make in Maharashtra

The Opposition will demand a white paper on the recently concluded global investors’ summit in Mumbai, Magnetic Maharashtra, held to attract investments. The Opposition has already been claiming that figures touted after such summits are fake, and that the government has failed to deliver on promises such as jobs to the youth and promoting home-grown industries and the service sector.

Allegations of corruption

Political parties will rake up scams and allegations of corruption against ministers. Tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal is likely to be targeted over alleged land deals undertaken in his home constituency. Opposition parties will also take on the government for rehabilitating bureaucrats such as Radheshyam Mopalwar, against whom there were charges of corruption.

The Opposition will also demand a verdict in the earlier inquiries announced in the last session against housing minister Prakash Mehta and industries minister Subhash Desai.