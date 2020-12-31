e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / 5 MLAs as ministers, Mumbai gets its space in MVA cabinet

5 MLAs as ministers, Mumbai gets its space in MVA cabinet

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 01:08 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday saw five Mumbai legislators take oath as ministers.

While the inclusion of Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Parab from the Shiv Sena, along with Aslam Shaikh from the Congress, ruffled a lot of aspirants, the names of Varsha Gaikwad from Congress and Nawab Malik from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who had earlier served as cabinet ministers, were expected.

The Sena workers were shocked as both Ravindra Waikar, who was regarded as close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and was part of the last ministry, was excluded to make way for Anil Parab.

Their contention was Parab was a member of the legislative council, unlike Waikar, who has maintained the clout of the Sena in the Jogeshwari belt, representing it for the past three terms.

Parab has been very active as a backroom operator and has been one of the leaders helping Uddhav Thackeray to run the party.

The other shock was of Malad Congress legislator Aslam Shaikh becoming the cabinet minister. He outwitted both Mumbadevi legislator Amin Patel and former minister Naseem Khan who lost the recent elections.

Shaikh was previously in the Samajwadi Party and served as its corporator till he joined the Congress.

Before the Assembly polls, Shaikh opened communications with both the Sena and BJP and was ready to jump ship. In fact, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had almost cleared his inclusion, but had to retreat as the party high command did not approve it in view of the opposition of the Malad unit of the party.

There were also murmurs of discontent as both Naseem Khan and Patel are senior to Shaikh in the party.

Varsha Gaikwad, who is the daughter of Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad, has once again made it to cabinet, as a woman and Dalit representative. Varsha was elected from Dharavi constituency which is also India’s largest slum.

The inclusion of Nawab Malik was almost a foregone conclusion as Malik was the lone NCP legislator from Mumbai. In addition, he represented his party effectively in the media during the government formation crises where the Sena dumped its ally BJP to join hands with the Congress-NCP to form the government.

top news
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat appointed first Chief of Defence Staff
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Adityanath’s office tweets warning after Priyanka Gandhi’s remark on his saffron clothes
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
Not demanded anything, says Raut who skipped Thackeray’s cabinet expansion
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Odisha IAS officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
Delhi’s homeless share their stories as they huddle up in shelter homes
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News