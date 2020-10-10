e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 5 of a family held for gangrape in Nallasopara near Mumbai

5 of a family held for gangrape in Nallasopara near Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:15 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Nallasopara police arrested five of a family for allegedly gang raping a 38-year-old woman from October 2019 to May this year after promising to find her a job overseas. The accused had allegedly also took ₹2 lakh from the survivor. The accused took videos of the act and threatened to post them on social media.

The arrested accused are Salim Siddiqui, 65; his two sons — Akbar, 25, and Akhil, 32; his wife Ruksana, 60; and daughter Fareen, 25. Two other accused Vijay Fatiyal, 30, and Venom, 25, are absconding.

The incident took place after the woman approached Salim for a job abroad in October last year and paid him ₹2 lakh for the same. However, after she did not get any jobs, she confronted him. Salim called her to his house where she was offered a spiked cold drink. After she lost consciousness, Salim and his sons Akhil and Akbar gangraped her and took a video of the act. Till May this year, she was blackmailed and was also raped by two other accomplices, said police. Salim’s wife and daughter were also involved in the incident, said police.

The woman approached the police on Wednesday, following which a case was registered under sections 376(2)(N) (gangrape), 328(causing hurt by means of poison), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Five accused were nabbed from Kurla and were produced before the Vasai court on Thursday. They have been remanded in police custody till October 12. A police officer added that they are n the lookout for the other two accused.

