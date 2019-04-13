5 SSC papers leaked, say cops; Mumbai board still undecided

Despite Bhiwandi police on Saturday confirming that five question papers of the secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations were leaked on a messaging application in March, officials at the Mumbai divisional board have refused to call it a leak. Moreover, even though the board formed an inquiry committee to probe the matter on March 28, two weeks later, it is yet to take any action against the accused.

Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhiwandi zone 2, on Saturday said that investigations have revealed that five question papers have been leaked so far. However, Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said they cannot call it a leak without getting a report from the police.

“We are yet to get a detailed report from the police for more information on what exactly happened. We cannot call it a leak yet,” said Khandagale. “We will take action [against the schools and teachers] only after seeing the police report and its findings.”

On March 14, Bhiwandi-based Samvad Foundation sent an email to the divisional board informing them of a possible paper leak racket after several members of the organisation received images of SSC papers. Screenshots shared in the email revealed that the algebra paper, which was scheduled to be held at 11am on March 11, was possibly circulated on social media at 10.13am.

The organisation also sent emails hinting at a possible leak of the Science 1 and 2 papers which were held on March 15 and 18, respectively. The same day, three students were spotted with papers outside an exam centre before the exam. Despite the first complaint, the board approached the police only on March 20.

Govind Sharma, founder, Samvad Foundation, said the board is being negligent about the issue.

“If the message has reached a number of groups on messaging apps, it cannot be taken lightly. We are ready to file a petition in the case as no student should suffer for the wrongdoings of others,” he said.

HT had earlier reported about several possible lapses in the exam procedure that have not been explained by the board so far.

These lapses include why two main accused in the case — Ambar Ansari, vice-principal at Kakatiya High School and Sajid Kharbe, teacher at Rafiuddin Fakih Boys High School — were appointed as chief conductors; why and how they were allowed to go out of the schools to get the papers even though it is illegal; and why the first information report (FIR) was registered by the board six days after the first complaint.

This has raised doubts about the security provisions at the schools and the board’s failure in addressing the same.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 23:57 IST