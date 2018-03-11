50-year-old man arrested in Mumbai for raping 4-year-old girl

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in a chawl in Santacruz (West) on Friday evening.

The girl was playing outside her house in a Gajdarbandh area in the evening hours when the accused approached her. The man noticed that the girl was unattended and taking advantage of the situation, he lured her by offering chocolate.

“The accused took her to his room in the nearby lane. There, he sexually assaulted her and then left the girl outside her house,” said Shantanu Pawar, senior inspector at Santacruz police station.

The matter came to light late in the evening when the girl’s mother was giving her a bath. While washing her up, the woman noticed abrasions on her body and asked her if she had fallen down.

The girl told her mother what had happened a few hours ago. Following this, her parents alerted the police.

Shortly after, the accused was nabbed from the same locality. The accused, who works as a driver, was produced before a holiday court, which remanded him in police custody.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are probing if he has committed similar offences before and targeted other children as well.