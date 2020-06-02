60 days later, 75% of Worli Koliwada is decontained

mumbai

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:08 IST

Sixty days since the first Covid-19 case was detected, Worli Koliwada, which became the city’s first containment zone, has been partially decontained and is now free of restrictions. Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said only parts of Worli Koliwada where there are active cases, which account for 25% of the area, have been sealed.

The area was declared a containment zone on March 29, after four cases were reported. It was also the first area in Mumbai where local transmission was reported as the reason behind the spread. Worli Koliwada comes under G-South ward, which covers Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel. The ward has reported more than 2,008 cases, with 999 of the patients recovered.

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to thank residents: “Worli Koliwada where many patients were found and a containment zone was created, has now been decontained. Only places with active patients are sealed. Since this is the first containment zone, we encountered the problems we were experiencing for the first time. It became a model for fighting Covid-19. I thank the residents for their cooperation.”

BMC has marked 12 clusters in Worli Koliwada and seven clusters in Janata Colony where the containment zone restrictions will stay. Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G-South ward, said, “General lockdown conditions will stay and social distancing norms need to be followed. Containment clusters in Worli Koliwada and Janata Colony will have strict conditions. This was decided in a meeting between the police, BMC and community leaders.”

A BMC official said, “Except the 19 clusters, the remaining parts will have to follow the restrictions and relaxations given by the state, Mumbai Police and BMC. Citizens will have to follow social distancing and stick to the opening hours of shops and offices.”

The 12 clusters in Worli Koliwada cover Achanak Krida Mandal, Sonapur lane, Amar Prem Chowk, Tare House, Arun Prakas Sangh, Lawrence Kini House, Thomas Kini House, Omkar Niwas, Dominic Kini Chawl, Pakhaari Lane, Navjeevan Colony, Worli Fort and Sukur Master Chawl. In case of Janata Colony, the seven clusters include Saikrupa Seva Mandal, Amar Sandesh Sports Club, behind Building Number 42, Sagar Darshan, Sai Baba Mandir, Udar Krida Mandal and Golden Krida Mandal.

According to BMC data, of the 717 containment zones in the city, Worli has eight, including Worli Koliwada-Janata Colony, Worli Police camp, Motilal Nehru Nagar, Mariama Nagar, Prem Nagar, Siddarth Nagar, VP Nagar and Worli BDD Chawl. Of the 3,336 sealed buildings across the city, 40 are in Worli.

Meanwhile, in the first week of May, BMC had also allowed fishermen from Worli Koliwada to venture out into the sea for fishing, ahead of the onset of the monsoon.

A maximum of five boats from each of the three jetties were to be allowed to be out at a time. However, there were not many takers as fishermen were not allowed to sell their catch in the market. They were asked to stock it and sell it later as dry fish.