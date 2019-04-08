60-year-old Mumbai man told he won cruise trip, cheated of Rs 90K

The police recently registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly cheating a 60-year-old Bandra resident of Rs 90,000 by luring him with a free cruise trip.

The complainant, who is a retired government bank official, approached the police on March 30. The accused used a combination of vishing and phishing to withdraw the amount from the complainant’s account in 10 transactions, said police.

According to the complainant, on March 15, he received a call from a woman posing as a travel company executive. She informed him that he had won an all-expense paid holiday on a cruise ship and would have to pay Rs 100 as registration fees.

The complainant was sent a link to a website – ezmoneysend.in – and asked to make the payment. He was then directed to a net banking window. He entered his bank account details and the one time password (OTP), but received a message saying the payment had failed.

Later the same day, at 1.30am, the complainant noticed that Rs 90,000 had been withdrawn from his account. He also noticed that his net banking password had been changed.

