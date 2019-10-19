89 of 333 candidates in Mumbai facing criminal charges: Survey

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:33 IST

Of the 333 candidates contesting the Assembly elections in the city, 89 candidates or 26.7% face criminal charges, an analysis by city-based NGO Mumbai Votes shows.

The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates along with their nomination. The list includes candidates from political parties and independents.

Topping the list is Anushakti Nagar constituency with eight candidates, Chandivali with six, Sion-Koliwada and Ghatkopar West with five each and Dharavi and Worli Assembly constituencies with four each . The charges include serious offences such as robbery, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and attempt to extortion.

Avinay Umesh, researcher at Mumbai Votes, said the organisation has also put ‘red-flags’ against candidates on its website based on the severity of the cases. Mumbai Votes aims at helping Mumbaiites make an informed choice before every election.

The candidates facing maximum criminal charges are Akbar Hussain, an independent candidate contesting from Anushakti Nagar, followed by Akhil Chitre from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena contesting from Bandra East and Shahnawaz Sarfaraz of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen contesting from Anushakti Nagar.

Sitaram Shelar, director at the center for promoting democracy, said: “Facing charges can mean very little, it is the severity of these cases that needs to be considered. Candidates facing serious charges on extortion, murder or intimidation should not be considered at all. Citizens must read about their candidates before going to vote.”

