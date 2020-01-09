e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Aaditya reviews teaching standards of BMC schools

Aaditya reviews teaching standards of BMC schools

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:22 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Newly appointed environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department officials, educationists and NGOs to understand the status of civic-run schools and to come up with strategies to improve teaching and learning standards.

The meeting addressed some key concerns regarding civic schools, such as high drop-out rates, poor quality of teaching and falling enrolments, among others. “A lot of important issues were raised in the meeting and feedback was sought from educationists, heads of various NGOs who work with the BMC and education committee members. It was decided that such meetings would happen regularly,” said an educationist.

Thackeray on Tuesday night tweeted, “Today I also had the 2nd of our informal yet very result-oriented meeting on educational inputs with education stalwarts and NGOs to upgrade education in BMC schools.” He did not respond to calls and texts.

Francis Joseph from School Leaders Network Foundation, who attended the discussion, said the meeting was crucial in facilitating communication between different stakeholders. “We proposed to scale up our partnership programme between private and civic schools which is currently being done with 80 schools. It was good to see the transparent approach of BMC officials,” he said.

BMC recently initiated some projects to attract more students. One of the proposed initiatives is to start an ICSE school in an existing school building. “We have nearly zeroed down on a school in Mahim and are now in the process of completing other formalities. The school would be open for admissions from the upcoming academic year – 2020-21,” said a BMC official.

Some of the other initiatives discussed in the meeting, include conducting lessons in mental health for students, testing their competencies with baseline exams and using learning apps in classrooms to teach them better.

top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 9: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
In Donald Trump’s warning to Iran, jibe at Obama, ‘lethal missile’ threat
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News