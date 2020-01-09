Aaditya reviews teaching standards of BMC schools

mumbai

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:22 IST

Newly appointed environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department officials, educationists and NGOs to understand the status of civic-run schools and to come up with strategies to improve teaching and learning standards.

The meeting addressed some key concerns regarding civic schools, such as high drop-out rates, poor quality of teaching and falling enrolments, among others. “A lot of important issues were raised in the meeting and feedback was sought from educationists, heads of various NGOs who work with the BMC and education committee members. It was decided that such meetings would happen regularly,” said an educationist.

Thackeray on Tuesday night tweeted, “Today I also had the 2nd of our informal yet very result-oriented meeting on educational inputs with education stalwarts and NGOs to upgrade education in BMC schools.” He did not respond to calls and texts.

Francis Joseph from School Leaders Network Foundation, who attended the discussion, said the meeting was crucial in facilitating communication between different stakeholders. “We proposed to scale up our partnership programme between private and civic schools which is currently being done with 80 schools. It was good to see the transparent approach of BMC officials,” he said.

BMC recently initiated some projects to attract more students. One of the proposed initiatives is to start an ICSE school in an existing school building. “We have nearly zeroed down on a school in Mahim and are now in the process of completing other formalities. The school would be open for admissions from the upcoming academic year – 2020-21,” said a BMC official.

Some of the other initiatives discussed in the meeting, include conducting lessons in mental health for students, testing their competencies with baseline exams and using learning apps in classrooms to teach them better.