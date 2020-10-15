e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Aarey reserved forest land: Maharashtra government publishes official notification

Aarey reserved forest land: Maharashtra government publishes official notification

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:12 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
         

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday published the official notification for the 328.9 hectare (ha) or 808.53-acre land allocated as a reserved forest at Aarey.

The notification was issued by the Maharashtra forest department chief conservator of forest Arvind Apte by order in the name of the Maharashtra governor that demarcated and declared 40.46ha (forest department land originally proposed for a zoo) as reserved forest under section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (IFA), 1927 followed by 288.43ha (under the dairy department spread across Aarey, Goregaon and Marol-Maroshi villages) under Andheri and Borivli talukas in Mumbai suburbs.

The notification was examined and approved by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment and tourism minister said, “Today marks a historic day for Mumbai with the CM giving assent for the final declaration of Aarey reserved forest. No other megacity with Mumbai’s size and commercial importance has such a massive expanse converted into a protected green zone with permanent protection for its rich biodiversity.”

A forest settlement officer (FSO), Konkan was appointed as per the notification to assess rights of residents, nature and scope of the land, and under section 17 of the IFA, the Mumbai suburban collector was appointed by the state to hear appeals based on orders passed by the FSO following his observations. “We intend to ensure all tribal (adivasi) people’s rights within Aarey are protected. Over the next nine months, the administrative procedure to assess suggestions and objections from residents will be undertaken, and final notification under section 20 of the IFA will be done,” said Thackeray.

top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
10,000 ineligible names to be deleted from final NRC list in Assam
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Delhi win on a fast bowlers’ night
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In